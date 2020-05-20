Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Ocean City bar debuts “bumper tables” to keep customers socially distant

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:ocean city
ocean citybarscoronavirus
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Ocean City bar debuts “bumper tables” to keep customers socially distant
Screenshot: WBAL-TV (YouTube)

Whether you approve of it or not, beach towns are getting ready to open for the season, COVID-19 be damned. I live in Baltimore, where during the summer months a noticeable portion of the population decamps for for Ocean City, Maryland every single weekend, and this year is shaping up to be no different. Though it’s essentially impossible to get drunk people to remember how to social distance, one of the resort town’s popular bars, Fish Tales Bar and Grill, has introduced a possible solution to protect millions of Marylanders from accidental infection: “bumper tables.”

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Ocean City bar debuts “bumper tables” to keep customers socially distant
Screenshot: WBAL-TV (YouTube)

The tables—which are essentially giant inner tubes strapped to walkers—were invented by Revolution Event Design and Production, whose founder and CEO, Erin Cermak, is a cousin of Fish Tales owner Donna Harman.

Advertisement

“When COVID hit, our phones weren’t ringing off the hook, so we were trying to envision what events were going to look like … and figure out how people were going to be social and socially distant at the same time,” said Cermak to local news outlet WBALTV.com. Revolution is custom building this revolutionary invention at its production facility in Baltimore, and Cermak says that since Fish Tales showcased its ten bumper tables on social media, demand for the product has skyrocketed.

Fish Tales co-owner Shawn Harman told WBAL-TV that the restaurant plans to order more tables, which he described as an “adult version of a toddler walker.” Considering how heavy drinking in the hot sun has a way of turning people into gigantic toddlers, maybe this could be a trend that sticks around long after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, author of three books, and The People's Hot Pocket Princess. Questions about recipes/need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

And now, a man who drinks 25 cups of coffee per day

How one restaurant scammed DoorDash and made a tidy profit

For a toddler-approved breakfast, try Speckled Eggies

A field guide to the quarantine birthday meal