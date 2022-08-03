Okay, okay, let’s just make this clear right up top: if you have a carton of Oatly in your fridge , you’re probably fine. If you’ve got Oatly’s “Oat Milk Barista Edition” oat milk in your fridge, you’re probably still also going to be fine. However , it might be wise to toss it. Or, at the very least, check the expiration date to see if it’s part of a batch currently affected by a huge product recall.

Lyons Magnus, a manufacturer that makes products under its own name as well as Oatly, Glucerna, and Premier Protein, issued a voluntary recall of 53 beverages, including protein shakes, oat milk, and coffee, according to USA Today. (Other Oatly products are not included in the recall, just the Barista Edition .)

No consumer illnesses or complaints have been recorded as of the July 29 announcement, but in a recall notice on the FDA’s website, Lyons said, “Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”

Advertisement

The concerns include potential microbial contamination, including by Cronobacter sakazakii, an organism that can cause fever, vomiting, and UTIs—though infection is generally rare. In the worst cases of illness from Cronobacter sakazakii, bloodstream infections and meningitis are possible, especially in those with weakened immune systems.

Other items in this recall include some Stumptown cold brew varieties, Imperial and Premier protein shakes, and two Intelligentsia products.

G/O Media may get a commission Extra 15% off Master Maison 19-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set Yes, chef.

This set will make you look like you know what you're doing. errated knives for breads, a paring knife for peeling, a Santoku knife for the holy trinity of chopping, dicing, and mincing. Buy for $82 at Amazon Use the promo code 15B7OYJ5 Advertisement

If you think you have one of the affected products, you can call Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557, and you’re also able to return the products from where you purchased them and get a refund.



For a full list of the recalled products, including their lot numbers and best by dates, see the FDA’s website. This might be just for me, but: you’re fine!!! You’re fine. Don’t drink weird milk! We’re fine.



Advertisement



