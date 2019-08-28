NYC Taco Bell Cantinas reportedly use lower-proof booze to spike drinks

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Over the last four years, Taco Bell’s Cantina locations have allowed customers to mainline crunchy tacos and alcohol (largely in slushy form) in one convenient location. They’ve been hugely popular, with more than a dozen locations popping up in the U.S. to serve a weary nation the spiked Mountain Dew Baja Blast it craves. However, a recently published feature suggests that not every Cantina is delivering the boozy punch that customers expect.

Vinepair reports that in New York City, Cantina locations use lower-calorie, lower-alcohol versions of common cocktail fixings to prepare their drinks. Writer Cat Wolinski observed in one NYC location that “the alcohol options for spiking said frozen Margarita were not liquor, but lower-alcohol imposters. Instead of bona fide spirits, the touch-screen menu offered fermented vodka, fermented rum, and agave wine.” Fermenting the spirits, rather than continuing on to the distillation process, leaves them with an overall lower alcohol content than traditional rum or vodka or tequila.

The feature calls out the lack of transparency about what type of alcohol is being used, pointing out that “other Cantina locations are reportedly serving traditional spirits in their drinks,” and that the list of liquors included on Taco Bell’s website “... is contrarily short and vague, listing only unbranded 80-proof rum, vodka, and tequila. In small, grayscale print under the big, bold ‘Cantina Menu’ title is the faint disclaimer: ‘At participating locations only.’”

Wolinski suggests that the practice could be a means of skirting liquor licensing issues. In some states and municipalities that have separate liquor licenses for hard alcohol versus beer and wine, using the lower-proof alcohols would allow even beer and wine establishments to serve cocktails. New York does assign different licenses for different types of alcohol and/or types of establishments, which could explain the Cantinas’ low-proof options. Regardless, this surely raises some questions, particularly for Cantina customers who in many cases probably assume they’re drinking a slushy that includes hard alcohol.

Taco Bell has not replied to The Takeout’s request for comment as of this article’s publication.