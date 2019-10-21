Food is delicious.
Hot Links

New nutrition labels will reveal how much sugar you’re actually eating

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Sugar
49
1
Photo: Magone (iStock)
Hot LinksHot LinksWe spend way too much time on the internet
PrevNextView All

You’ve probably seen the new Nutrition Facts label, which was introduced in 2016. But it’s about to become mandatory, starting on January 1, 2020. The new label emphasizes certain bits of information, like serving sizes and the number of calories per serving. It includes more nutrients; and, most crucially, now includes a listing of “added sugars.” Per the FDA, “Added sugars includes sugars that are either added during the processing of foods, or are packaged as such (e.g., a bag of table sugar), and also includes sugars from syrups and honey, and sugars from concentrated fruit or vegetable juices.”

This poses a problem for food manufacturers who won’t be able to hide extra sugar anymore. For example, now a 20-ounce bottle of regular Coca-Cola is considered one serving with 65 grams of added sugars, or 130% of a day’s dose of added sugars. As Chemical And Engineering News reports, “To avoid cringe-worthy labels, food companies are trying to lower sugar levels without using the synthetic sweeteners that consumers have come to distrust.”

Advertisement

C&EN describes a number of other artificial sweeteners food companies have been using to cut down on their use of sugar. It predicts that in the next few years, we will all be consuming a lot more stevia, although since its chemical composition is different from sugar, food manufacturers still have to figure out ways to compensate for the change in structure. A solution may be a new sweetener called allulose that occurs naturally in figs and raisins. The FDA says it won’t be considered a sugar or an added sugar; instead it will appear in the Total Carbohydrates line.

The C&EN story is optimistic about the future of artificial sweeteners. But it seems like if there’s a loophole for nutritional regulations, Big Food will find it. Is it too much to hope that maybe our palates will simply adjust to less sugar?

Share This Story

the sweet life

Thank you grandma for Sweet Spaghetti—a tasty alchemy of bacon, brown sugar, tomato soup
The best new candies from sugar’s holy land, the 2019 Sweets And Snacks Expo
How WWI food propaganda forever changed the way Americans eat
Brown butter cinnamon rolls take all day, but dear god are they worth it
The Takeout's fantasy food draft: Best cookies
Great, artificial sweeteners may trick your brain and store more fat

About the author

Aimee Levitt
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

TwitterPosts