Where to Get Free Food on National Nurses Day

It should go without saying that o ur frontline healthcare workers are vital every single day , but this time of year we take extra care to recognize their efforts. May is National Nurses Month, May 6-12 is National Nurses Week (timed to coincide with Florence Nightingale’s birthday) , and May 6 is National Nurses Day, established in 1982 during the Reagan administration.

In a show of appreciation for these essential workers, many restaurants are offering free or discounted food to those in the healthcare field. If you, too, want to show your appreciation for nurses (and you shou ld), let them know about these deals.

Chipotle: From now until May 12, nurses and healthcare workers can sign up for a chance to win

Firehouse Subs: Nurses can head to any Firehouse Subs on either Saturday, May 6 or Sunday, May 7 to receive a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

The Greene Turtle: This 34-location restaurant chain is offering a free entree (up to a $13 value) on Nurses Day to any staff who present an ID badge . Entrees include burgers, tacos, wraps, and other sports pub fare.

Logan's Roadhouse: This Tennessee-based chain restaurant with locations in a couple dozen states will offer nurses 20% off the cost of any entrée from May 6-12.

MOD Pizza: On May 9, nurses who visit any location nationwide for a dine-in meal and present their ID can receive any MOD-size pizza or salad for free when they order one at regular price. Note that the date for this offer is May 9

Potbelly: All throughout National Nurses Week (May 6-12), nurses dining on-site at Potbelly can present their work ID to receive either a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink with purchase of any entree (sandwich, salad, or soup).

Scooter's Coffee: With over 600 drive-thru kiosks

Coffee, sandwiches, cookies, pizza, salad, burritos—those sound like all the major food groups to us. May these discounts and freebies help fuel you healthcare workers out there throughout your next shift, one in which you will, as always, make a difference in people’s lives.