Utah mainstay Wasatch Brewery has been turning out beer for over 30 years now, and among the more notable is the brewery’s mainstay Polygamy Porter. But while the beer has endured despite its titular fun at the expense of some of its home state’s cultural and religious traditions, its sale has been barred in another, clearly less well-humored corner of the United States.

Salt Lake City affiliate Fox 13 reports that in North Carolina, which was set to become the 21st state where the Polygamy Porter would be distributed, the name and label have been rejected by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. Their succinct reasoning? “Polygamy is illegal. Therefore these products will not be approved.” A statement made by the commission about the beer cites a statute declaring that “representing something illegal is undignified and in bad taste.”

While the scolds at the ABCC have refused to play along, Wasatch plans to appeal the ruling next month, given that they already sell other beers in the North Carolina. Wasatch brewmaster Jon Lee, when asked about the dispute, offers a key reminder: “Beer is supposed to be fun, and we have a good time with it.” Hear, hear. In that spirit, we’d like to suggest the Buzzkill Bock, Serious Stout, and/or Wet Blanket Wheat for those who decided to make a state case out of a silly beer name.