Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Nigella Lawson butters toast, angers British masses

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Filed to:toasts
toastsBritainchefsButter
Save
Pat of butter melting on toast
Photo: Jamie Grill (Getty Images)

Another day, another bout of collective hysteria over literally nothing. Yesterday, British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson drew a frankly unnecessary amount of derision from Brits after demonstrating her technique for the “platonic ideal of toast” on her BBC show, Nigella’s Eat, Cook, Repeat.

Advertisement

Since hosting her first cooking show in 1999, Lawson has skyrocketed to culinary icon status in the UK and beyond. And like any carb-loving human being, she enjoys the occasional piece of toast with a cuppa. On the show, Lawson shared her “two-stage buttering approach” for buttering a slice of “old-fashioned sandwich loaf.” Lawson apparently applies one layer of unsalted butter when the hot bread pops out of the toaster, giving the toast a “fabulous crumpety bite.” Then, once the bread cools, she adds another layer of butter and a bit of salt. Sounds good, yes? Sounds like a normal thing to do, yes?

Advertisement

Wrong. At least, according to the British public.

Lawson’s approach rankled Brits everywhere, with some commenters irritated that Lawson would dare to demonstrate something as obvious as buttering toast. To make matters worse, tabloids reported on the controversy, and The Telegraph even published the thoughts of other accomplished chefs, all of whom rejected Lawson’s approach. Fortunately, Lawson found support from some, including one writer who called the approach “inspirational.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm)

I, too, fancy Lawson’s approach, being of the firm belief that most supermarket bread is really just a vessel for butter. (This doesn’t apply to artisanal toasts, but that’s another conversation entirely.) Let’s all just take a deep breath, shall we?

Advertisement
Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

A simple trick for better Brussels sprouts

Bake (and eat) the best cookies of your life

A brief guide to semi-edible gaming consoles

Last Call: Regale us with the contents of your junk drawers

DISCUSSION