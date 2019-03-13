Photo: romrodinka (iStock)

CNN reports today that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that all New York public schools will have “Meatless Mondays” in the 2019-20 school year. At a news conference, de Blasio touted the advantage of the meatless meals, saying that reducing meat consumption will improve New Yorkers’ health and be environmentally friendly. CNN also cites an interview with dietitian Sharon Palmer, who pointed out: “Even going meatless one day a week can make a difference, as you increase all of those whole plant foods—beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruits—and decrease more animal foods, in particular red and processed meat.”

But not everyone is on board with the mayor’s plan. Some point out that the meatless Monday meal may contain less protein, which may not be helpful for low-income kids who depend on the school lunch as their main meal. And some conservatives are pointing to it as evidence of a calculated socialist regime:

The effort was first piloted in 15 Brooklyn schools, and will go citywide when the 2019-20 school year kicks off in the fall. For the naysayers, CNN reports that Staten Island Borough President James Oddo has this to say: “Look at the science… Look at the data. Look at the childhood obesity. Look at pre-diabetes diagnoses. Look at the fact that 65 percent of American kids age 12 to 1 4 shows signs of early cholesterol disease. Then, perhaps you will embrace the fact that we can’t keep doing things the same way, including welcoming the idea of Meatless Mondays.”