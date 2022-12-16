Sometimes you drink up all the alcohol on Christmas Eve. Whether you’re sipping your way through a stressful family situation or just reveling in holiday merriment , it can be easy to go through y our whole holiday stash while waiting for Santa to arrive. During Christmases past, if you lived in New York and awoke to not a drop left, you’d be out of luck. But thanks to legislation passed in the state’s 2023 fiscal budget, New Yorkers can now buy booze on Christmas Day.



According to New York radio station WNBF, the legislation was passed in part to appease liquor store owners who were worried that the legalization of to-go cocktails at restaurants would eat into their sales. It’s up to each individual store to decide whether they stay open on December 25.

Still, s ome opponents of the move claim that it puts pressure on business owners to ask workers to spend time away from their families or to do the same themselves. But surely anyone who wakes up on Christmas morning faced with empty liquor cabinets and another day of talking politics with their conservative uncle is grateful for the change.

The best booze to buy on Christmas Day

So, New Yorkers, now that you can head out to stock up on Christmas Day, what should you get? We have some ideas:

Whatever your choice, may you eat, drink (and drink and drink and drink), and be merry this holiday season. Cheers, New York!