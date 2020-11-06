Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Venison whiskey, anyone?

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Filed to:Whiskey
WhiskeyBoozevenison
1
1
Venison rump roast on serving board beside bowl of cranberries
Photo: Diana Miller (Getty Images)

There’s only one reason to be talking about Pennsylvania right now, and that’s venison whiskey. Yep, nothing else of interest is happening there whatsoever at the moment. (Except Gritty, who’s a happenin’ guy all the time.) So let’s talk about this whiskey, which is distilled with real deer meat. And let us not get distracted by any other news items that might crop up in the meantime.

Advertisement

According to PennLive (a news outlet that currently has absolutely nothing else to report on), starting November 14, New Hampshire–based distillery Tamworth Distilling and Mercantile will begin selling The Deerslayer for $65 a bottle. Deerslayer is described as “a 3-year-old white wheat whiskey that has been distilled with smoked red deer venison, cranberries, juniper berries, porcini mushrooms and green peppercorns.” It’ll be available only to a very limited customer base—you’ll likely only be able to pick it up if you’re in Philadelphia—so prod your Pennsylvania-based buddies to pick you up a bottle. Because, again, we ask you: what else does Philly have going on, anyway?

Tamworth Distilling, in partnership with Quaker City Merchantile in Pennsylvania, is known for its creative whiskies: as PennLive notes, it’s already produced spirits made with castoreum, a compound harvested from beaver glands, as well as one made with syrup tapped from cemetery trees. The Deerslayer is cleverly timed to arrive during the state’s deer hunting season.

Advertisement

Would you drink venison whiskey? More importantly, would you pay $65 for the opportunity?

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

On the trail of the pawpaw, an elusive fall treat

All-day breakfast returns to McDonald’s, sort of [Updated]

The 17 best hot sauces on Amazon, picked by hot sauce fanatics

Burger King UK urges people to buy fast food, any fast food, even Big Macs

DISCUSSION

presidentzod
President Zod

YO, duly-authorized PA/Philadelphia Representative here on The Takeout. I’m happy to field this one for youse people:

1) Fuck

2) No