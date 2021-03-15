Sh*t-stirring OREO identifies so-called “greatest dynasties in NBA history”

Oreo said WHAT? Photo : Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Fight! Fight! Fight! Gigantic food conglomerate Mondelez International announced this week that it has signed a multi-year partnership with the NBA, and things could get hairy. Why? The Mondelez company owns Oreo , and the company is celebrating the partnership with limited-edition NBA Dynasty Oreo Cookies stamped with the logos of six NBA teams. As Food & Wine reports, the cookies will arrive at retailers nationwide later this month, featuring “six unique embossments” with the logos of, ahem, “the greatest dynasties in NBA history.” The chosen teams are the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. How were the teams chosen? Unclear. It seems like an opportunity for basketball fans to... dunk... on one another. Okay, bye!

Along with the new cookies, the two brands will also launch their partnership with a “Taste Greatness” sweepstakes offering a grand prize trip to NBA All-Star Weekend 2022. Food & Wine reports that the brands will also release a few more basketball-themed crossovers—and not just for the NBA, but also with the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball.

Could the multiple b-ball crossovers mean more branded team snack products? Possibly, yes. For now, my condolences to the fans whose teams weren’t included in the Greatest Dynasties promotion. If your team is included, purchasing a pack of cookies seems like a good opportunity to prank your Lakers-hating friend—but you didn’t hear that from me.