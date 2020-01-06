Krispy Kreme is here to help you fail at your New Year’s resolutions

Photo : Krispy Kreme ( BusinessWire )

Krispy Kreme is making it easier (and cuter) than ever to up your sugar intake by introducing a new permanent menu item: mini doughnuts. Available in the chain’s four most popular flavors—Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles—the itty bitty doughnuts clock in at under 100 calories a pop. A press release says the new Minis are “delicious petite treats [that] will not only satisfy fans’ cravings, but can help them stay on track.”

According to Dave Skena, the company’s chief marketing officer who knows exactly what he’s doing, “Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January [and] sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it.” Dave Skena did not mention the fact that each Mini can be slipped on your fingers like a tasty, tasty ring, making them an ideal snack for those who like to eat 10 doughnuts at once.

Select Krispy Kreme locations will be offering customers one free Mini doughnut of their choice between 4-7 p.m. on Mondays throughout January. The Minis are available for purchase individually, or you can bring home a box of 16 in case there are 15 other people in your house who are also looking to get healthy in 2020.