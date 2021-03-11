Another season, another Kit Kat flavor

Image : Hershey’s

Spring is here, friends, at least in Chicago, at least for now. There is sunshine, blue skies, fresh breezes, and almost all the snow has melted. Easter is just three short weeks away, which means it’s time for the candy aisle to turn pastel, full of chocolate eggs and marshmallow chicks and bunnies. What a time to be alive!



Kit Kat USA is not about to be left behind. Last year, it went pastel for Easter with a limited-edition Lemon Creme flavor. This year, it’s reissuing lemon and also adding lemon’s natural partner: lime. Specifically, Key Lime Pie.

“You can break it then bite it, bite it then break it, or heck use a fork and eat it like a real slice of pie,” the press release promises. Details were scanty about whether the finished product would recreate the flavor of the graham cracker crust and whipped cream topping as well, or just the key lime part.

The Key Lime Pie Kit Kats will be arriving in the stores in the spring—which means soon!—and will be available for a limited time only. Meanwhile, if any of you have ever eaten a Kit Kat with a fork, please let us know in the comments.