Kellogg’s is combining two cereals for unprecedented breakfast pleasure

Graphic : Kellogg’s

PB & J. Chili and hot dogs. Madonna and Vanilla Ice in the 1992 “Erotica” music video. It’s hard to go wrong when you’re combining two good things, especially when food is involved. That’s the governing principle behind Kellogg’s MASHUPS cereal, which involves smashing two fan-favorite cereals together in one delicious box. The latest combo: Frosted Flakes and Apple Jacks.

The company kicked off the mashup mayhem last summer when it combined Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops. “Kellogg’s is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire,” said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal, said at the time. “As almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together, we wanted to make this two-in-one breakfast experience even easier.”

I actually had no clue that so many cereal lovers mix their cereals together, but it makes a lot of sense to me. Breakfast is all about finding winning combinations: bacon and eggs, toast and jam, et al. Why not combine multiple cereals to send yourself into a pleasure-induced paroxysm before 9 a.m.?

Advertisement

So, what can you expect with the new combo? In an email sent to The Takeout, the company writes: “Every bite of the all-new MASHUPS combines the delicious apple and cinnamon flavor of Apple Jacks with the classic crunch of frosted flakes.” Sounds like a winning duo to me. The latest mashup isn’t available in stores just yet, but the original mashup retailed for $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.69 for a 15.6-ounce box. Keep an eye out for the new mashup later this spring.