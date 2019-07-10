Screenshot: Netflix América Latina (YouTube)

Finally acknowledging that a full 28.5% of all subscribers are eating tacos at any given moment* while using the service, Netflix has finally given the people more of what we deserve: taco content. This Friday, Netflix debuts Las Crónicas del Taco, a series about different styles of Mexican tacos and the people who make them. Our heartiest applause for this new category of Netflix offerings: the tacumentary.

*Statistics not verified by Netflix.



It’s presented in Spanish with English subtitles, but let’s be clear: This could be an entirely silent affair and we’d still watch.