Meanwhile, only one review of this San Marco watermelon flavored coffee actually mentions the watermelon flavor specifically, but that a reviewer describes it as “divine.”

Some Reddit users report that pairing watermelon with coffee—as in, taking a bite of watermelon and then sipping coffee—is delicious. Yet in this video, YouTuber Mishra Twins tests out the viral hack of pouring coffee directly into a hollowed watermelon and appears disgusted by the results. It seems that no one can agree on whether watermelon coffee is or should be a thing, or whether any amount of doctoring can make it tolerable.

Maybe Nespresso is simply capitalizing on the oddball factor of its latest product, grabbing the attention of consumers everywhere for Juicy Watermelon’s limited run—a tactic we’ve seen before in the beverage market. Or maybe it’s trying to riff on the popularity of mazagran, a combination of iced coffee and lemonade. Even espresso and orange juice is a combo that has its fans. So while I understand what Nespresso was trying to do here, but let’s hope it doesn’t do so for long.