You shouldn’t go to the tropics right now, but you can buy some Neon Zebra tropical mixers

Wish you were here? Neon Zebra is maybe the next-best thing. Photo : Wolfgang Kaehler ( Getty Images )

A tropical vacation sounds pret-ty tempting right about now, but you still shouldn’t do it—at least, not until herd immunity is achieved. Fortunately, PepsiCo is launching a non-alcoholic cocktail mixer line called Neon Zebra, and it might be the next-best thing. Or, like, the fifth-best thing. What is pleasure?

Hypebeast reports that Neon Zebra comes in Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Mojito, and Whiskey Sour flavor options. Each flavor comes in a 7.5-ounce mini-can; the Neon Zebra website claims that, mixed with three ounces of your booze of choice, that’s enough for two cocktails. (Or, per the brand’s tagline, “Wildly easy to mix.”) Neon Zebra can also be enjoyed without booze, according to the website’s FAQ page: “Although our amazing product developers created Neon Zebra flavors to pair best with alcohol, it can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with sparkling water.”

Set to be priced at $7 and $8, Neon Zebra will be sold in six-packs in supermarkets starting sometime this month (the exact date hasn’t been announced yet). While the product isn’t available yet, the website does have a store locator if you’re curious. Upon release, you’ll also be able to purchase Neon Zebra online from Amazon and Walmart. Sipping a pre-mixed strawberry daiquiri in my Chicago apartment might not be the vacation I’m craving, but it’ll do in a pinch.