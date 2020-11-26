Need last-minute help with dinner? Allow Reddit to assist

Photo : Jeff R Clow ( Getty Images )

Hey there, Takeout readers. To those observing Thanksgiving, we hope you have a fantastically relaxing day. To those who have to work on the holiday, we hope against hope that you are treated cordially by anyone and everyone you encounter. For those cooking anything from a snack to a feast, we wish you nothing but the best of luck. Here are some resources if you need inspiration or, more importantly, HELP:

If you’re still feeling overwhelmed, you could just turn everything into manageable, unstressful snacks