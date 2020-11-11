Need a job? Little Caesar's is hiring, big time

Photo : RichLegg ( Getty Images )

In a time so many people are looking for work, Little Caesar’s is putting out the call to fill in thousands of jobs: hourly crew members, assistant managers, managers, and manager trainees. Distribution centers are also hiring, looking for warehouse team members and drivers who have commercial drivers licenses, according to QSR Magazine.

I’m not terribly surprised, to be honest. Five-dollar Hot-N-Ready pizzas have been enough to sustain our household of two (no, Nugget the cat does not get pizza so I can’t include him in this count) during leaner days, plus those days where even making a sandwich makes me feel mentally exhausted and I don’t have enough money for anything fancier. I can imagine the demand has gotten even higher, especially considering Little Caesar’s now delivers through DoorDash. Independent pizza shops have also reported some increased business earlier this year.

Restaurant jobs have their coronavirus hazards, unfortunately, and remain high-risk. Wingstop is still keeping its nearly 1,500 dining rooms closed for now, and Chipotle is reporting worker shortages due to the fact that they keep catching coronavirus, according to trade publication Restaurant Business.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol acknowledges the issue, telling Bloomberg News, “When employees start coming down with COVID at these high percentages, it just makes staffing much more challenging than what it was six months ago. The coming months, I think, are going to be even more challenging from a staffing standpoint.”

Grocery stores are still hiring in-store employees to shop for customers, butchers, fishmongers, and truck drivers.