Not everyone celebrates Christmas, but the holiday does mean most restaurants are closed on December 25. But not all of them. TODAY compiled a list of chain restaurants that will be open on Christmas, in case your version of Christmas cheer involves not lifting a finger in the kitchen.



Sit-down restaurants open on Christmas

If you’re looking for a longer, more celebratory sit-down meal, the Benihana chain of teppanyaki restaurants will be open, which means you can be entertained with the clanging of spatulas while you eat. Seafood specialist Chart House will be open, as well as steakhouse chain Del Frisco’s. The steakhouse chains Morton’s and Ruth’s Chris will also be open on Christmas, along with Brazilian version Fogo de Chão. Pasta cravers, there’s Buca di Beppo. And if you’re looking for some booze with a burger, Bar Louie will cover that for you. If you’re just looking to offload the main Christmas courses off onto a third party, Boston Market will be open too, so you can pick up some Christmas ham or turkey.

Fast casual restaurants open on Christmas

For more fast-casual options, some Applebee’s locations will be open (do riblets scream Christmas to you?), along with Macaroni Grill. For all-you-can-eat, Golden Corral will also be open. If you’re more looking for more of a diner food vibe (which sounds more homey on a Winter’s day, if you ask me), Denny’s will be open, along with Huddle House, IHOP, and Waffle House.

Craving wings? Some Buffalo Wild Wing locations will be open (call ahead).

Fast food restaurants open on Christmas

Del Taco, McDonald’s, Sonic, and Domino’s will be open, in case you’re more interested in cruising through the drive-thru lane than getting seated at a table. Panda Express will also be open on Christmas, for you orange chicken fans. And for hot drinks and sweets, Dunkin’ will be open along with some Starbucks locations.

Not every location of these chains will be open, so you’ll want to do your research and at least give them a call before you head over. If it’s an establishment that accepts tips for service staff, make sure you tip well, since many people who work on holidays are sacrificing time from their families in order to feed you and yours. In many of those cases, workers aren’t given a choice, and it’ll be extra difficult this year for many employees since staffing still remains short. So don’t forget to be nice, and try to spread that holiday cheer to those making your food that day.