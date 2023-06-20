If there were ever a food holiday that screams “ summer has begun,” this would be it. National Smoothie Day is June 21, and a number of restaurants want you to enjoy double the fruity blends at half the price.

Why enjoy one piece of fruit when you could enjoy three or four blended together to perfection. Why have one smoothie when you could have two? These are the questions these brands are answering for you on June 21.

Gong Cha: Though bubble tea isn’t technically a smoothie in the strictest sense, Gong C ha, a bubble tea chain with locations in 18 U.S. states, is offering a BOGO deal to customers on June 21 . Buy any frozen bubble tea blend and get a second one (of the same flavor) for free. Flavors include matcha milk, peach slush, passionfruit yogurt, and more.

Jamba: Of course you'd expect an impressive offering from Jamba on National Smoothie Day, but the brand is keeping customers on their toes this year. A Mystery Smoothie flavor will only be offered on June 21, at a cost of $5 for a medium. To try it out, customers will need to use the promo code MYSTERY5 in the mobile app or on the Jamba website.

Juice it Up!: This California-based chain serving smoothies, acai bowls, and raw juice is bringing back two well-known smoothie flavors and offering a BOGO deal for National Smoothie Day. On June 21, rewards members can purchase the popular Raspberry Cream and Orange Cream Old Fashioned Swirl flavors. Members will also receive a one-day-only BOGO deal on any smoothie of equal or lesser value.

Rush Bowls: If a smoothie with a lemonade base, strawberries, blackberries, and fresh mint is what you're in the mood for on June 21, then you should find the nearest Rush Bowls location.

Smoothie King: As the royal ruler, Smoothie King will be offering its subjects—that is, its app users—a BOGO deal on June 21. Buy any 20-oz. smoothie and receive a second one free. Feels good to be in the kingdom of the blended beverages, doesn't it?

Wherever your errands or leisure activities take you on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, be sure to treat yourself to something cold, fruity, and refreshing while you’re out . Some made-up holidays are more delicious than others, and we should all take advantage.