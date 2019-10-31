Narayana Reddy, star of beloved YouTube show Grandpa Kitchen, has died

This week YouTube lost one of its greatest food stars, and the world lost an incredible human being : Narayana Reddy. On his channel, Grandpa Kitchen, Reddy, of Telangana, India, posted videos of himself and three other men cooking gargantuan amounts of food, not as some extreme YouTube stunt, but to feed starving orphans.



Grandpa Kitchen has over 6.1 million subscribers, and Reddy’s videos have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. They’re worth a binge, not only because it will leave you feeling good about humanity, but also because the channel is monetized, and every view helps financially support the cause. In addition to Indian cuisine, Reddy also made humongous versions of kid-friendly favorites, like Oreo chocolate cake, pepperoni pizza, and copycat KFC chicken, all cooked outside over an open fire in rural India.

The world is a better place because Narayana Reddy lived in it. May we all remember to live as he did: with generosity, compassion, and love.