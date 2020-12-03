Nancy Silverton wants to tell you a secret (password)

Silverton (center) and grill pan (left of center) Photo : Power Digital Marketing

If you are a fan of underground clubs with secret handshakes, exclusive parties at last-minute surprise venues, or if you belong to a clandestine organization, you know how thrilling it can be to be among the chosen. And if you are a fan of James Beard Award-winning baker Nancy Silverton to boot? Have we got the pan for you.



In partnership with Made In, Silverton has designed a custom limited-edition enamel handled cast-iron grill pan. With less than 350 available and exclusive to Silverton’s fans, the stunning pre-seasoned pan with cobalt blue handle will only be available to those with a SUPER SECRET password! On December 8, Silverton will post on her IG @nancysilverton to invite her social media followers to slip into @madein DMs for the password to purchase.



Made In’s Grill Pan is built especially to achieve those quintessential grill marks on the speciality fett’unta, a grilled bread rubbed with olive oil and garlic featured in Silverton’s Chi Spacca cookbook, not to mention those perfect cross-hatch marks on ribeyes or your own version of a Pizzaria Mozza-style grilled cheese right on your stovetop.



Made in the USA, the grill pan is $199, and would make a killer holiday gift for the special cook in your life, especially if that cook is you.





