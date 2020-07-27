Mysterious packets of seeds arriving on people’s doorsteps—but the likely cause isn’t that mysterious

Photo : Francesca Yorke ( Getty Images )

When so little is going on in our daily lives—assuming that we’re all following the CDC’s stay-at-home recommendations, of course—receiving a package in the mail can be pretty exciting, even if it’s just a new pair of socks. But what if it’s something you didn’t order, from an unknown sender, and contains only a baggie of seeds? Do you contact Amazon customer service or the authorities?

According to several news outlets nationwide, Americans in multiple states—Washington, Utah, Virginia, Kansas, Louisiana, and Arizona have all been cited by various outlets—have been sent packets of unidentified seeds from China. The package contains no explanation of what the seeds are or why they’re being sent, though many of the parcels mislabel the contents as jewelry. In all cases, the recipients hadn’t placed any sort of order with the Chinese vendors.

According to Snopes, a Facebook post from the Washington State Department of Agriculture began circulating widely after several such packages had been received, warning recipients about the contents:

Here’s what to do if you receive unsolicited seeds from another country: 1) DO NOT plant them and if they are in sealed packaging (as in the photo below) don’t open the sealed package. 2) This is known as agricultural smuggling. Report it to USDA and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA instructs you what to do with the packages and seeds. They may be needed as evidence.

(The USDA also has a page explaining the risks of invasive species sent through the mail.)

So... what’s with the seeds? While many fearmongering sources online have suggested the seeds were sent from China with malicious intent, Snopes highlights a theory put forth by the Better Business Bureau’s Jane Rupp in a recent Newsweek article about the seed mailings: it might be nothing more than a fake listing scam.

This is a popular tactic among shady companies that set up pages on Amazon offering name-brand merchandise at too-good-to-be-true prices—then send the customer some bottom-of-the-barrel knockoff crap or just make off with the money and never send anything at all. To give themselves the air of a legitimate business (one to which you might hand over your credit card), these scammers will spend a few months building up fake positive reviews on their pages, which they do by writing “verified” reviews. A verified Amazon review is one that’s been written by someone who actually ordered the product and can ostensibly attest to its quality. This was a system put in place to stop vendors from easily flooding their own pages with five-star reviews. Unfortunately, they quickly found a way around the verification system: The vendor orders their own product, but under the guise of an Amazon user with a name and mailing address they’ve found online. (Ever Google yourself? Your name and address are probably floating around out there for the taking.) Then when the product has been delivered, the vendor can write a glowing review masquerading as that person. Et voila: a verified review to boost business and eventually scam folks out of their money. (For more on this topic, listen to this episode of Reply All.)

Hence, when a bunch of Americans receive packages of seeds purporting to be jewelry, it might not be agricultural warfare at all, but a simple way to send a cheap parcel of the proper weight to trigger Amazon’s verification algorithm. All that said, definitely do not plant any seeds you might receive, no matter how delicious the resulting produce might be, because invasive species can damage our food supply . And for those looking to remove their personal information from the internet to avoid scams like this, services like DeleteMe can help.