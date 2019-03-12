Photo: Central State

Cult-status true-crime podcast My Favorite Murder not only has its own podcast network, live-show taping events, and wrapping paper, it now has a tribute beer. Indianapolis brewery Central State will debut the beer, named Stay Out Of The Forest, this weekend when the podcast comes to Indy for a live taping.

“The idea was actually hatched by a couple of the local beer reps for our distributor. They found out that My Favorite Murder was coming to Indy and they approached us, asked if we’d be willing to do it with them,” Josh Hambright, Central State’s co-founder and head brewer, tells The Takeout. “It’s an IPA with lactose and blood orange, for the blood part, obviously.”



A portion of the beer’s sales will be donated to End The Backlog, a program of the Mariska Hargitay-founded nonprofit Joyful Heart Foundation, which My Favorite Murder has supported in the past. End The Backlog raises awareness of the rape-kit-processing backlog in the U.S., and conducts research on how best to end the backlog. Stay Out Of The Forest IPA will be available this coming weekend at My Favorite Murder events around Indianapolis.

So, do the Central State brewers listen to true-crime podcasts while they’re mashing in?



“Our taproom manager Samantha has been all about it, and [brewery co-founder] Jake actually went to the last live taping in Indiana,” Hambright says. “It’s been nice to step out of my own kind of nerdom and step into their nerdom. It was a fun experience as a company to share somebody else’s fandom. I’m more of a Pod Save America guy.”