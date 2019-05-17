Photo: Jason Davis (Getty Images)

I first heard this duet by Van Morrison and Sinead O’Connor on the 1997 album Live on Letterman: Music from the Late Show. It featured two of Ireland’s most beloved songwriters, performing Morrison’s most beautiful ballad... except... Van Morrison may or may not have been blitzed out of his mind. Near the end of the song, O’Connor sings the line “Ease my troubles...” at which point you here a loud thump, an “ooops” from Sinead, then “that’s what you do.” I’ve always wondered what the hell happened?

I finally came across the video from Letterman’s show, and well, it does not disappoint. And the song remains absolutely gorgeous.