Last Call: Is it even possible to choose which of these dolls is creepiest?

Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Here’s a fun way to feel unsettled all weekend long: The Associated Press reports that the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minnesota is unboxing some of the vintage dolls from its archives this Halloween season and calling for its Instagram followers to vote on the creepiest one. They’ve chosen nine terrifying finalists, and the winner will be announced on Monday, October 28. It’s a pretty brilliant way to get eyes on their collection, as the scariest doll of them all will be put on display next week for visitors.

Advertisement

As noted by curator Dan Nowakowski, the dolls are creepy for a variety of reasons, whether it’s the way their eyes flip open or the wear-and-tear that’s removed paint from their once vibrant faces. (If any of the dolls still croak out a honking little cry when they’re laid flat, that one might just have to win the contest by default.) Head over to the History Center’s Instagram to see what makes your skin crawl the most. For us, it’s this ruffled, apple-cheeked nightmare, but for you, it might be this necrotic little plaything. Who’s got your vote?