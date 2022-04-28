Finding a gift for Mother’s Day year after year can be difficult and, at times, a little repetitive. Flowers are nice, but doesn’t it feel like a default choice? That’s where food brands come in. This year, they all seem incredibly eager to keep your mom in the kitchen and/or get her drunk.

You see, being a parent is hard. And if anyone deserves a small indulgence after dealing with your shit all the time, it’s definitely your mom. If it’s not a stiff drink, then she could at least use some kind of treat. The following products are actual gifts that food brands have told The Takeout in no uncertain terms that your mom will absolutely love. Is there any chance they’re actually right? Read on to find out.