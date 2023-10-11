9 Popular Pear Varieties and When to Use Them

The famous Harry and David Royal Riviera Pears are a Southern Oregon version of the French varietal, Comice. I’ve never been to France, but I have been to the Harry and David flagship store in Medford, which is obviously just like the South of France. ( This joke works best if you’ve been to Medford, which you haven’t, so don’t worry about it.) There is something special about these one-pounders, which are soft and supremely sweet at peak ripeness. They’re not often at grocery stores because these elites are too delicate to be handled by the masses. You definitely want to eat this one raw as a snack , to experience the full flavor and texture by itself, or paired with a bit of cheese.