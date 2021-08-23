Are you a fan of mixing your favorite cereals together to create a custom blend? Maybe you’ve never thought to treat your cereal like a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine before, but don’t worry, because General Mills is about to handle all the mash-ups for you. Fans of the classic Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry cereals, all of which are coming back this fall, will also have a fourth option at the grocery store: a box that mixes all three cereals together into one box. And of course, it’s called Monster Mash.



Advertisement

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, this cereal’s got a lot going on. In addition to the three classic cereals listed above, Monster Mash will jam two other long-dormant General Mills creatures into the box: Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy. All these beasts will be sealed up inside limited-edition retro Monster Mash packaging.

As part of the ad campaign for this rollout, there will also be a remake of the “Monster Mash” song featuring the cereal spokesmonsters themselves. But beyond that, the product posits a whole world in which these monsters were originally part of a rock supergroup, so there’s also a whole accompanying mockumentary about the group’s journey to fame, which includes an appearance from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. You can find the mockumentary video on YouTube, and the song on the Monster Mash website.

This is all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the monster-based cereals, and it’s honestly remarkable that they’re still here after half a century. I know lots of brands preceded me, but damn, these novelties sure have hung around a while. I guess Count Chocula and the Boo Berry ghost are immortal. Maybe the secret to eternal life lies in sugary breakfast cereal marshmallows? Time to load up.

Since I’m not a big cereal eater, I’m curious: is the return of these cereals (and a mash-up of them all) exciting for you fans? And if so, does the excitement come mostly from a sense of nostalgia, or do you genuinely love the way they taste, or both? In any case, it’s got us thinking about other cereals we could blend together, and the possibilities are both promising and endless. Thanks for the inspiration, General Mills.