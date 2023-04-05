The Best New Foods at MLB Ballparks in 2023

The breeze outside is no longer bitter, the sun is peeking through the clouds, and we can practically hear someone in the distance shouting, “I’ve got Bud Light! I’ve got Modelo!” Baseball season is upon us, and while you’re absolutely welcome to get excited about how the teams are shaping up this year, we’re purely in it for the eats.
Each year, MLB ballparks debut a lineup of new foods to draw spectators to the park, and this season’s menu promises a nice variety of uniquely mouthwatering offerings. Fans of the classics, don’t fret: Your usual hot dogs and cheese-drenched nachos will still be available—these new items will simply be joining their ranks on the concourse. Here are eight new ballpark foods to get excited about in 2023.