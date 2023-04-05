The Best New Foods at MLB Ballparks in 2023

The breeze outside is no longer bitter , the sun is peeking through the clouds, and we can practically hear someone in the distance shouting , “I’ve got Bud Light! I’ve got Modelo!” Baseball season is upon us, and while you’re absolutely welcome to get excited about how the teams are shaping up this year , we’re purely in it for the eats.

Each year, MLB ballparks debut a lineup of new foods to draw spectators to the park, and this season’s menu promises a nice variety of uniquely mouthwatering offerings. Fans of the classics, don’t fret: Your usual hot dogs and cheese- drenched nachos will still be available—t hese new items will simply be joining their ranks on the concourse. Here are eight new ballpark foods to get excited about in 2023.