Photo: Diana Miller (Getty Images)

One neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi has a particularly delicious mystery on its hands: Someone is leaving bowls of mashed potatoes all over the place. Please excuse me if this article seems rushed, as I’m writing it while feverishly planning a move to Jackson, Mississippi in search of my soulmate.



CBS News reports the Belhaven neighborhood has become aware of the presence of a benevolent and/or prank-loving resident, who has chosen to spend their time swooping in to deposit bowls of the world’s most perfect food on porches, in mailboxes, atop cars, and so forth. As resident Jordan Lewis told CBS, “This neighborhood does a lot of quirky things. We decorate road signs, we put Christmas trees in our potholes, so it’s not surprising at all... but it’s definitely one of the weirdest things I’ve seen since living in Jackson.”

The motive of the unknown mashed potato fairy remains unclear—“We don’t know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers and decided to share,” Lewis said—but some residents worry that the scamp might have nefarious intent.

According to Belhaven resident Sebastian Bjernegard, “Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals.” But while he may not share that concern, he also didn’t feast away on the bowl he found on his doorstep: “I didn’t taste it. I have a three-second rule so I didn’t touch it but some people were worried.”

Despite the worries of some residents, no one has felt the need to contact law enforcement. It’s also unclear whether or not anyone has sampled this bounty. And while it might be random, resident Michaela Lin told the Associated Press that some of those gifted with potatoes have ties to a local private Christian university. So maybe that’s the key to this spudding mystery.

Advertisement

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go full Sleepless In Seattle on this jokester/chef/genius/weirdo/potential soulmate. Anyone making mashed potato deposits throughout their neighborhood is A-OK by me.