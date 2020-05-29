Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: The news from Minneapolis

Aimee Levitt
A mural in Berlin, Germany
A mural in Berlin, Germany
Photo: Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
All week long, but today especially, it’s been hard to look away from the news from Minneapolis. Since The Takeout is a food site, we view the world through the prism of food. And so we’ll leave you with this Facebook post from Hafsa Islam, whose father Ruhel’s restaurant, Gandhi Mahal on 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, caught fire last night:

Screenshot: Facebook
Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

