Photo: Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

The city of Minneapolis voted Thursday to ban the new construction of drive-thru windows in an effort, city council members say, would reduce noise and traffic. The ban would affect such businesses as fast-food restaurants, banks, and pharmacies.

To be clear, the ordinance would not mean the closure existing drive-thru windows or businesses currently awaiting approval to build one, according to Twin Cities ABC affiliate KSTP. Before Thursday’s approval, the city had already banned new construction of drive-thru windows at 17 of Minneapolis’ 23 zoning district, reports the Associated Press.

But according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, disability advocates have objected to the measure, saying drive-thru windows help those with mobility issues.

