A mimosa-slinging food truck is one of those innovations you didn’t know you were missing until you read about it rolling through another city. Residents of Salem, Oregon are the lucky potential customers for a new food truck called Sosa’s Mimosas, which will begin serving up sparkling wine and fruit-juice cocktails this spring.

The Salem Statesman Journal reports it’s a spin-off business from Stephanie Ward-Sosa, the owner of Island Girl’s Lunchbox, a food truck that serves Chamoru fusion cuisine. (Chamoru is the language of the indigenous people of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.) Unfortunately, the mimosa truck won’t just be cruising down city streets on Saturday mornings—if only!—but will attend outdoor events where alcohol sales are permitted, and will be available for private parties. Also, should you be dreaming of launching your own mimosa-peddling truck or bus or rickshaw, please note this would not be legal in all places. The plan for Sosa’s is to debut the truck at the Willamette Humane Society’s Food Truck Frenzy event in May. Yes friends, adoptable animals and mimosas. Is it my birthday again?

Sosa’s Mimosa sparkling wine options will include a base of prosecco, Moscato, or champagne, with freshly squeezed, seasonal fruit juices to mix in. While mimosas are traditionally sparkling wine and orange juice, my friends and I had way too much fun at a Vegas hotel buffet recently when we realized we could choose any of the available fruit juices to mix in to our sparkling-wine brunch cocktails. Grapefruit was a big hit, as was pomegranate. Apple juice, not so much; it just tastes like strange cider. But the spirit of low-risk experimentation is what mimosa bars should be all about. Same goes for mimosa trucks, hopefully.