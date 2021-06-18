Graphic : MyProtein ( Other

I’ve gone on record as a protein powder enthusiast. Well, maybe not an enthusiast, but I do use it almost every day. I’m not a huge jock by any stretch of the imagination, but a few scoops of protein powder help power me through workouts and keep me awake during the blessed 3 p.m. slump. But candy-flavored protein powder? Ready or not, here it comes. Mike and Ike is here to deliver the protein powder that no one really asked for: fruity clear whey isolate in Screamin’ Sour Cherry and Strawberry flavors. I don’t know, man. I just don’t know.

Mike and Ike announced the new product in a tweet that invited fans to “sweeten up your workout with NEW, Screamin’ Sour Cherry and Strawberry flavored clear whey protein!” The powder is a partnership with protein brand MyProtein, and it’s made with whey protein, which is dairy-based—but its status as a “clear whey isolate” apparently removes any “milky taste or texture,” according to MyProtein’s website. The brand explains that the result is a product that’s “more like juice than a milky protein shake.”

Actually, the more I write about this, the more interesting it sounds. It reminds me of this mysterious red collagen powder my friends and I used to order off of Amazon, which we used to fuel nights of drinking and scream-singing to Robyn. We called it Red Drank, and we eventually stopped ordering it because we discovered what looked like bone or tooth fragments in the bottom of one can.

But maybe, just maybe, this Mike and Ike protein powder could become my new Red Drank. It packs in 20 grams of protein per serving, which is pretty impressive. Unfortunately, a 20-serving container is $30 right now, which is about $27 more than a container of Red Drank. Guess I’ll stick to chugging milky powder in the heat of the day.