The Rolling Stones are currently on a stadium tour across the U.S. (remember when Keith Richards fell out of a coconut tree?), and on September 29, they made a stop i n Charlotte, North Carolina. The band was off that night, and just like most travelers would do when passing through town, Mick Jagger went out for a beer at a local bar. USA Today reports that the most extraordinary thing about his evening was that it was completely ordinary—as in, not a single person noticed him.

Advertisement

This is Mick Jagger we’re talking about. You’d think that a man with that level of fame would be swamped by people at least bugging him for casual conversation, if not an autograph on a cocktail napkin. N ope. He was able to drink in peace. Jagger tweeted a photo of himself peacefully drinking a beer outside the Thirsty Beaver Saloon. The photo shows other patrons just chillin’ outside, presumably oblivious to the fact that a rock legend was within arm’s reach.

USA Today reporter Joe Bruno reached out to a co-owner of the bar and confirmed that the patrons didn’t seem to have a clue that Jagger was there. In a tweet, Bruno said some of the patrons who drank right beside Jagger even had floor seats to the Stones concert the following night . Can you imagine being those people and learning that fact days later ?

To be fair, Jagger looks completely incognito in the outfit shown in his tweet. It’s just jeans, a baseball hat, and a regular jacket. I probably wouldn’t have noticed him either, but even if I did, what would I have to say? “Uh, nice weather. What are you drinking? Sign my butt?”

G/O Media may get a commission Free bag of coffee Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code: COFFEEDAY2021

Explore the world in a cup of joe—with coffee grounds (and whole beans) sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and more. Atlas Coffee Club Use the promo code COFFEEDAY2021

A friend of mine told once me a wild story about meeting Bono on crowded public transportation while heading to a U2 concert, but my pal made sure to keep it low-key. I’m sure that could have turned into a fiasco real quick. With that in mind, I keep looking at that picture of Jagger and thinking about how relaxed he looks and the temporary relief he probably felt—even if it was just for one night out.