Help this screwed-over Michigan pizzeria pay its $19K electric bill

Mitten Pizza is a small restaurant in Middleville, Michigan, a small town near Grand Rapids. Last week it received a bill from Great Lakes Energy for $19,795.74. “A mistake from our electric company was found out and know they are charging us 12 months back (the longest amount of time they can legally back charge us due to their own error),” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page on Monday. “This is not a bill that Mitten Pizza LLC can afford to pay, so it is with great sadness that we are announcing that we WILL close the doors on November 1st and cease operations completely if we are unable to negotiate this bill down to a number that isn’t laughable.”

Friends of Mitten Pizza have launched a GoFundMe page and organized an IRL fundraiser at the restaurant for next Friday and Saturday, October 11-12. (This happens to be peak leaf-peeping time in Michigan. Just saying…)

A local TV station, Fox17, reached out to Great Lakes Energy, which said it had been in contact with Jamie Zichterman, Mitten’s owner. But when the station asked what the hell kind of meter error could lead to that enormous a bill, Great Lakes did not respond, perhaps because there is no acceptable answer to that question.