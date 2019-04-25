Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP (Getty Images)

A politician’s proposal to ban sales of cold beer from retail stores in Mexico City has not been universally well received. The motion, introduced yesterday in parliament and brought to my (non-Spanish-speaking) attention by Business Insider, proposes a ban on the sale of refrigerated beers to combat instances of public drunkenness. Pushback has coalesced on social media around the hashtag #ConLasCervezasNo, or Don’t Mess With Our Beer.



The motion would revise the Law Of Commercial Establishments to disallow retailers from selling refrigerated beverages under 7% alcohol, though it’s unclear whether this is 7% alcohol by weight or by volume. It would also require shops to post a sign saying alcohol is not for consumption on-premise or in public roadways, according to El Universal newspaper.

Politician Paz Reyes’ proposal is a response to the reported rise in chelerías, or beer outlets, which some say are to blame for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. A news release about the proposal also notes that it would require beers sold at such establishments to be packaged in closed containers. So far, public sentiment—at least on social media—seems to be in favor of a cold beer outside on a hot day.