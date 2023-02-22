5 Things to Know Before Visiting Medieval Times

When I was but a wee squire, I built a castle in the woods. For a few months over the summer, I quested over mountains and vast rivers (the mound system and shallow creek), seeking out dragons with my enchanted (scrap lumber) sword. Not long after, the castle was transformed into a starship. But even as my focus shifted to sci-fi, my childhood self would have been ecstatic about a visit to Medieval Times.
Most readers will be familiar with the name, as Medieval Times occupies an interesting place in pop culture. With nine locations in the U.S. (and one in Toronto), its particular breed of dinner theater has been showcased in everything from Saturday Night Live to The Cable Guy. But it wasn’t until recently that I had the chance to visit one of its castles. Located just off I-90 in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, this particular fortress played host to a night of eating, drinking, and stagecraft that I won’t soon forget. Here’s what to know before you go.