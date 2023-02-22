5 Things to Know Before Visiting Medieval Times

As the show is about to begin, the herald calls everyone to the table. Seating within the Grand Ceremonial Arena is a tiered, banquet-style affair, with seats reserved for each group. Ushers (and the color of the paper crown you’re given upon entering the castle) will help guide you to your place.

From this point, the practiced timing of the show is on full display. Dragon’s Blood Soup (actually tomato bisque) and garlic bread arrived shortly after we were seated and the knights and court were introduced.



After an impressive display of falconry, a different type of bird landed at my table. “Let the feast be served,” her majesty declares from the dais, and trays of hot poultry make their way down the aisle. It was at this point that Medieval Times stole my heart, because from roasted to grilled to fried, whole chickens are my jam. I regularly prepare them at home, which usually devolves into eating with my hands. So when half a chicken was set before me with nary a fork in sight, I was 100% in my element.



The flavors here were on point, with a simple coating of season salt and lemon pepper. A delicious half-potato arrived soon after, coated with the same spices you’d expect on jojos or potato wedges from a hot bar. How did Medieval Times know that these are my favorite? The court must employ some kind of wizard. Even the corn on the cob, something I usually skip, was pretty decent.

As you pick your way through the chicken, you’re treated to various displays of humor and horsemanship. It’s the kind of low-impact theater that pairs perfectly with the main course. But as dessert arrives, the real battles begin. Competitive feats lead to jousting, fights with sword and flail, and the crash of steel on shields. Again, this is wise pacing by the folks at Medieval Times: Your belly is full of chicken, the second drink has arrived, and your mouth is now free for cheering.