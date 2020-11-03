The McRib is coming back, baby

Photo : McDonald’s ( Other

In news you’ve probably heard from all the people shouting on the street, the McRib is coming back, and this time, nationally, for the first time since 2012. This news comes right from the horse’s mouth (that horse being McDonald’s).

Perhaps I have been spoiled by living in an urban environment, but every year I assumed the McRib was a national rollout. What a naive child of a man I am. I suppose that explains why the McRib Locator even needs to exist, as a beacon to this sandwich that we need in the darkest times of our history. But that means there is a swath of the population that has not tried this boneless, spongy, rib-shaped, ground pork patty that’s been lovingly doused in thick barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions, and pickles.

It was first introduced in 1981, meaning the McRib and I have an intertwined fate, as we share the same birth year. Here’s an interesting history about it from Chicago Magazine.

We have a fondness for the McRib here at The Takeout. I make a point of getting at least a few during McRib season. I know plenty of people who don’t like it, and for those of you, I’d like to share J. Kenji Lopez-Alt’s insane version, dubbed the Ribby McRibface. No, seriously, that’s what he calls it. I am going to warn you, it’s sort of an insane recipe with a million steps and different cooking techniques, but we can’t fault Kenji (whom we recently interviewed).

For the rest of us, we’ll eagerly have to wait until December 2nd, which feels like a while, but hey, it’s nice to know it’s on the way.