Maybe don’t actually try the McLovin’ ID trick

One University of Iowa student made a superbad decision Friday night. The 20-year-old student was arrested in an Iowa City bar after allegedly using a fake Hawaii ID that bore the name McLovin while ordering alcoholic drinks.

WQAD reports police saw the man with a drink in his hand and asked him to present ID; he initially refused, but finally presented his true ID after police escorted him out of the bar. His actual ID showed he was underage, but police also found his fake ID, which bore the name McLovin and a birth date of June 3, 1981. The man told police he ordered the ID on Amazon; he was arrested on the misdemeanor charge of possession of a fictitious ID card and was released from jail on his own recognizance. (But not before posing for a truly charming booking shot. Seriously, none of my official government IDs or school photos have ever looked that good.)

While we want to give this young man credit for brightening our day via the crime blotter, we must remind all our impressionable young readers that teen drinking is very bad. Furthermore, if you were to try to obtain a fake ID—strictly for entertainment purposes and not for procuring illegal beverages—then something that sounds like an Irish R&B singer is likely to raise police eyebrows, should they ever find it in your possession.