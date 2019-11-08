Man gets unexpected Happy Meal: three bags of weed in his McDonald’s sweet tea

If you’re ordering a sweet tea at the McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, be very careful about asking for “extra lemon.” At least according to Parrish Brown, a 24-year-old man from Charleston who ordered his sweet tea this way, drank it at work, got super high, and then discovered there were three bags of weed in his cup that he’d accidentally punctured with his straw.



Brown told the Hilton Head paper, The Island Packet, that he’d never had weed before, so he didn’t recognize the flavor. He kept drinking, hoping that the tea would start to taste better. By the time he gave up, he said, he was “high as a kite.” His father advised him to call 911. Getting someone to take his complaint seriously was, he said, an ordeal.

“I kept being like ‘I swear, there is weed in my sweet tea!’” he told The Island Packet. “The officer asked me why I drank it and I was like, ‘Well, I was thirsty!’”

Brown had also ordered a 10-piece Chicken McNugget and a double cheeseburger and said those were completely normal. He said he’d been charged the regular price.

The Hilton Head police are looking into the matter.

The Island Packet helpfully notes that this is not the first time authorities have discovered fast food restaurants being used as a front for drug deals. Also, “according to a 2017 survey, McDonalds is the No. 1 favorite fast food joint among cannabis users in legalized states, Forbes reported.” Now you know.