Now McDonald’s is testing a Popeyes, er, Southern-style chicken sandwich

Allison Robicelli
Photo: Roberto Galan (iStock), suriyasilsaksom (iStock)

We all knew it was coming: McDonald’s is jumping into the chicken sandwich wars.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s franchise owners asked the company to develop a Southern-style chicken sandwich to help them compete with Chick-fil-A. For those of you who thought McDonald’s already had a Southern-style chicken sandwich, I regret to inform you that it was discontinued in 2015. The fact that nobody noticed that until today should tell you something about the McDonald’s Southern-style chicken sandwich.

Currently the Southern Style Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich is only available in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas, where people with short memories can grab a sandwich until January 26. According to the McDonald’s website, the sandwich is a “Juicy, crispy chicken breast filet with a hint of dill and tangy pickles all served on a buttery steamed bun”; a deluxe version has lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

McDonald’s has not yet informed the public if or when this sandwich will be available nationwide, or if the new sandwich is, in fact, the old sandwich.

