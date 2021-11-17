*cue old-timey prospector voice* Back in my day, you could get a sodey pop for a nickel. Okay, so that’s not really true. I don’t think the nineties and early 2000s were that affordable of a time, but the McMuffin was definitely cheaper. Now, to celebrate the McMuffin’s long-standing history, McDonald’s will offer the breakfast sandwich through the brand’s app for just 63 cents—the sandwich’s original price—on November 18.

In addition to the throwback price, the company also encouraged customers to “hack” their order in a press release. Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications said, “It’s been fun to see all the ways [customers have] made it their own—whether it’s adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they’re always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin.”

Let’s take a quick jaunt through history, shall we? Per the McDonald’s website, the very first Egg McMuffin entered test markets in 1972. It was open-faced, served with honey or jam, and cost just 63 cents . The classic McMuffin today is made with a cracked egg, Canadian bacon, and melted cheese, sandwiched between a toasted English Muffin and topped with butter. I guess the butter melts right into it, because I’ve never ordered the McMuffin and found a pat of butter on top.

Finally, one more fun McMuffin history fact you can whip out at your next gathering, also courtesy of the McDonald’s website: The owner of a Mcdonald’s in Santa Barbara, California, is credited with the sandwich’s invention. Herb Peterson reportedly made a version of Eggs Benedict, but found that packaged Hollandaise sauce was not going to cut it, so he replaced the sauce with a slice of cheese.

You’d think by now McDonald’s could’ve figured out a recipe for a great hollandaise sauce and made this Eggs Benedict McMuffin a reality.