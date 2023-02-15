McDonald’s Celebrity Meals, Then and Now

McDonald’s has always found creative approaches to promoting its brand, from odd merchandise to inescapable jingles and even Bacon Hour. But with celebrity meals, McDonald’s has really hit upon something priceless: selling customers the chance to eat as their favorite pop culture icons do.



Since 2020, celebrity meals have become a pillar of McDonald’s marketing strategy—and its profitability—though the experiment began a lot earlier than that. In honor of this week’s debut of the Cardi B and Offset Meal at McDonald’s nationwide, here’s look back at all the celebrity meals that have caused traffic jams at the drive-thru.

