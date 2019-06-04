Photo: PaulPaladin, TonyBaggett (iStock)

I just returned from a weeklong trip to Hong Kong—you can read all about the delicious animals I ate here—and just before returning home I was frantically attempting to exchange my Hong Kong currency for American dollars. Still, I returned home with a handful of unusable coins jangling in my jeans pocket, and sure, they could sit forever in my key bowl as a memento.



But McDonald’s, in pushing their new Worldwide Favorites menu, has a novel promotion this Thursday, June 6 that can make use of my spare foreign coins: Between 2 and 5 p.m. local time, give the McDonald’s cashier any foreign currency—a peso, a 20-cent Euro coin, a £50 note if you’re really stupid—and McDonald’s will give you an item from its Worldwide Favorites roster.

Photo: McDonald’s

Those dishes include: a Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands (which sounds awesome), something called the Grand Extreme Bacon Burger from Spain (which has gouda, bacon, and “Smoky McBacon Sauce”), Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia (which The Takeout did not particularly enjoyed), and a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada.



May we suggest: Check the latest exchange rates first before foolishly giving them your leftover 10,000 yen note.