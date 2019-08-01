Photo: Education Images, Matthew Horwood (Getty Images)

As of the end of 2018, nearly 38,000 McDonald’s locations are operational around the world. There is virtually no place discovered by mankind in which you’re far from a Filet-O-Fish at any given time, and for many, this is a blessing. However, there are still some places in which the Golden Arches cannot tread, such as the ancient ruins of Rome.



Reuters reports that Italian Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli has banned McDonald’s from opening a planned 8,600 square foot location next to the Baths of Caracalla, which date back to the 3rd century A.D.. While there are currently more than 40 McDonald’s locations in Rome alone (and 578 in Italy at large), there are currently none located in the city’s “ancient quarter.” The city mandates that “new construction must meet strict criteria to reflect historical tradition,” criteria which do not likely allow for a McFlurry machine. Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome, noted via Twitter on the matter that “the wonders of Rome must be protected.”

Frankly, we’re amused by McDonald’s getting as far as having to be told “no, no restaurant near the Colosseum” before taking a step back. We look eagerly forward to their upcoming franchises at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, atop the Great Wall of China, among the mysteries of Stonehenge, and the sister franchises located right at the North and South Poles.