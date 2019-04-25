Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG (Getty Images)

You might think there’s an irony in McDonald’s new, first-of-its-kind partnership with the AARP to hire older workers. If these people are hired at McDonald’s, aren’t they no longer retired? Well, hip to the times, ya squares! AARP no longer stands for the American Association of Retired Persons; it’s now just AARP, an organization committed to “disrupting aging.” And what’s more disruptive than a grandma working the drive-thru?

QSR Magazine has details of the new initiative, which recognizes that more 55-plus Americans are looking for jobs, and that McDonald’s needs to hire 250,000 workers for its busy summer months. Long associated with teenagers’ burger-flipping summer jobs, fast food has recently turned to seniors to fill its jobs in a tight labor market. Companies recognize that people of traditional retirement age are often still looking for part-time work, either to supplement their income or just to stay busy. The Bureau Of Labor Statistics projects Americans between 65 and 74 and those over 75 are the age groups with the fastest rates of labor force growth through 2024.

The new Golden Years At Golden Arches partnership—not actually its name, but come on, missed opportunity!—will see featured McDonald’s employment postings on AARP’s job boards, and will launch a pilot program aimed at making those jobs a fit for both the employee and company. McDonald’s pilot program will work in conjunction with the AARP Foundation’s workforce development programs to support franchisees committed to hiring a “multigenerational workforce.”

