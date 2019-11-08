McDonald’s takes another big step in going green

Last year McDonald’s announced it was about to get serious about climate change, vowing to reduce their carbon emissions by 36% by 2030. This week, Nation Restaurant News reports that McDonald’s has invested in two renewable energy companies: Aviator Wind West, a wind farm in Coke County, Texas, and an unnamed solar power startup, also headquartered in Texas. Between them, the companies are currently generating enough renewable energy to offset the annual emissions of 140,000 cars.

In a statement, Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s chief supply chain and sustainability officer, said that the investment would generate the green energy equivalent of over 2,500 restaurants’ worth of electricity, and referred to the company’s Scale for Good program, which uses McDonald’s position as an industry leader to influence other companies to make similar eco-friendly changes.