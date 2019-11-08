Food is delicious.
Newswire

McDonald’s takes another big step in going green

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:environment
12
Save
Photo: jetcityimage (iStock)

Last year McDonald’s announced it was about to get serious about climate change, vowing to reduce their carbon emissions by 36% by 2030. This week, Nation Restaurant News reports that McDonald’s has invested in two renewable energy companies: Aviator Wind West, a wind farm in Coke County, Texas, and an unnamed solar power startup, also headquartered in Texas. Between them, the companies are currently generating enough renewable energy to offset the annual emissions of 140,000 cars.

In a statement, Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s chief supply chain and sustainability officer, said that the investment would generate the green energy equivalent of over 2,500 restaurants’ worth of electricity, and referred to the company’s Scale for Good program, which uses McDonald’s position as an industry leader to influence other companies to make similar eco-friendly changes.

Advertisement

Share This Story

make the green choice

Surprise, surprise: food that’s good for the planet is good for us, too
Congressman rails against the “straw police” in California
City of Berkeley could require 25-cent tax on restaurants’ disposable cups
1979 Doritos bag washes up on North Carolina trail
Plastic water bottles may be drying up, says Wall Street Journal
Prince Charles drives a car that (sorta) runs on white wine

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer.

TwitterPosts